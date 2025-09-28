Attempt to illegally import medicines into country prevented [PHOTOS]
As a result of measures taken by employees of the Tovuz Customs Department, a large quantity of medicines attempted to be smuggled across the customs border without declaration hasbeen discovered, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.
An inspection was carried out using a stationary X-ray device at the "Red Bridge" customs post on a cargo vehicle transporting food products from Turkiye into the country. Suspicious outlines were detected in the cargo.
Upon inspection of the cargo, 33 boxes containing a total of 44,120 units of various types of undeclared medicines were found.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
