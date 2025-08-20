Emergency landing at Baku Airport by NOMAD AVIATION flight due to technical issue
A NOMAD AVIATION AG aircraft operating on the Dushanbe route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical issue, the airline reported.
Azernews reports, according to AZAL, the plane successfully landed at Baku airport at 02:21 local time.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport demonstrated a high level of operational efficiency during the incident and, in line with international standards, provided safe and reliable support to both passengers and the aircraft during the emergency situation.
