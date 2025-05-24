Azerbaijan defines new rules for leasing artificial land plots in the Caspian Sea

24 May 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has approved new regulations outlining the required documents for leasing artificial land plots created in the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the country, Azernews reports.

Amendments to the “Rules for leasing land plots by the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy” were approved under Resolution No. 5 of the Ministry's Board, dated May 7, 2025.

According to the updated rules, artificial land areas formed in accordance with the Law “On the creation of artificial land plots in the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan” are now officially included in the categories of land plots eligible for lease.

To lease such plots, applicants—whether individuals or legal entities—must submit a formal application along with a relevant decision confirming the allocation of water fund land for the purpose of artificial land creation.