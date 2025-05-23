Mine safety trainings for farmers complete ahead of seasonal migration to liberated pastures [PHOTOS]

23 May 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Mine safety training sessions jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) have concluded for farmers preparing to migrate to summer pastures in territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Department, the training sessions were held in Fuzuli district, as well as the cities of Sumgait and Ganja. The sessions, which began on April 9, concluded on May 23 with the final meeting in Ganja. In total, 12 mine safety trainings were conducted in advance of the 2025 summer pasture season.

The final training sessions were held in the assembly hall of the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University. ANAMA specialists provided farmers with detailed guidance on safety protocols in liberated areas, the identification of mines and unexploded ordnance, methods for avoiding potential dangers, and proper conduct in suspected hazardous zones. Participants were shown various examples of ordnance and given practical materials to aid in visual identification. Educational handbooks, brochures, and posters were also distributed.

Farmers who successfully completed the training signed a declaration pledging to adhere to safety protocols in liberated pasturelands. Only those who signed this commitment will be eligible to participate in the summer migration process.

A total of 4,276 farmers planning to spend the season in the Kalbajar and Lachin highlands participated in the program. Many of those who completed the training have already been granted long-term access permits to enter the liberated areas. The migration process to the summer pastures is currently underway in a phased manner.