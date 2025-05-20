President Ilham Aliyev has been by our side whenever Hungary has faced difficulties - Viktor Orbán

20 May 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has been by our side whenever Hungary has faced difficulties, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Budapest on May 20, Azernews reports.

