ANAMA reports progress in mine clearance across 1,300 hectares

12 May 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Between May 5 and 11, a total of 32 anti-tank mines, 45 anti-personnel mines, and 274 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralised across Azerbaijan’s recently liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency of Mine Action (ANAMA).

The agency’s weekly bulletin, covering humanitarian demining efforts, reports that 1,315.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war over the one-week period.

The operations were conducted in the regions of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh district, which were also recently liberated.

Demining activities are jointly carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

The clearance of mines and UXO is seen as a critical step toward restoring safe living conditions, enabling infrastructure reconstruction, and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.