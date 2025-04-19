Bayramov: Direct talks yield better results than mediated dialogue

19 April 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia has proven more effective than talks conducted through intermediaries, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he said in an interview with TRT World.

Bayramov stated that today, everyone, including Armenia, openly acknowledges that Garabagh is both de jure and de facto part of Azerbaijan.

“This means that there is no longer an unresolved Garabagh issue. Given that, a question naturally arises: why does Armenia continue to insist on preserving the OSCE Minsk Group? I don’t know—perhaps it relates to some future-oriented plan? Otherwise, we see no rational or logical explanation for it.”

The foreign minister’s remarks underscore Baku’s stance that any remaining diplomatic frameworks linked to the Karabakh issue are now obsolete, and that bilateral discussions without outside interference are the most productive path forward.