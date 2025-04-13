Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of revamped residential courtyard in Baku’s Yasamal district [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

On April 13, with the participation of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, a newly renovated courtyard in the Yeni Yasamal residential area of Yasamal district, Baku—home to over 1,400 residents—was inaugurated and opened for public use.

Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva also took part in a tree-planting campaign held alongside IDEA volunteers. Gifts were presented to the neighborhood’s young residents.

As in other areas improved under the “Our Yard” project, the renovated courtyard has been designed with accessibility in mind for people with disabilities. It includes child-friendly facilities for various age groups, a mini football pitch with artificial turf, a chess area, sports equipment, and a playground. The space also features gazebos, numerous benches, birdhouses, and cat shelters.

The courtyard has been fitted with new lighting poles and security cameras and fully renovated building façades and entrances. Roads and roofs have been repaired, and electrical systems have been upgraded.

In addition to restoring existing greenery, 170 trees of various species, over 3,100 seasonal flowers, and shrubs have been planted to create a new green zone. Climbing plants such as common ivy were planted around the perimeter to form “green walls” that help reduce air pollution.

The “Our Yard” project, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, has been implemented since 2017. Its main aim is to ensure ecologically clean and green courtyards in the capital, restore greenery, create a pleasant and meaningful leisure environment, and provide safe and comfortable living conditions for residents. To date, 157 residential courtyards have been renovated under the initiative.

Residents are encouraged to share suggestions and requests regarding their yards directly with the IDEA Public Union via the hotline "1113" or by email at [email protected].