Trial continues for Ruben Vardanyan on terrorism and war crimes charges

The Baku Court Complex has commenced its review hearing on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, who stands accused of a wide range of serious offenses including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing terrorism, Azernews reports.

The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.

In previous court sessions, over 20 victims testified regarding Vardanyan’s alleged actions.

The charges brought against Vardanyan under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan include:

Article 100: Planning and waging a war of aggression

Article 107: Deportation or forcible transfer of the population

Article 109: Persecution

Article 112: Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

Article 113: Torture

Article 114: Mercenary activities

Article 115: Violation of the laws and customs of war

Article 116: Violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict

Article 214: Terrorism

Article 214-1: Financing terrorism

Additionally, Vardanyan is accused of:

Article 218: Creation of a criminal association (organization)

Article 228: Illegal handling of weapons and explosives

Article 270-1: Acts threatening aviation safety

Article 278: Forcible seizure and retention of power, and altering the constitutional order

Article 279: Creation of illegal armed groups

Article 318: Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s state border

The trial is expected to continue as the court reviews the extensive charges and testimonies against the former separatist figure.