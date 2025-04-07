Suqovushan welcomes 53 families in ongoing great return [PHOTOS]

7 April 2025 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of the "Great Return" program initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, the resettlement of formerly displaced families to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues, Azernews reports.

Families who had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country—mostly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings—have now begun relocating to the newly rebuilt village of Suqovushan in the Aghdara district.

At this stage, 53 families, comprising 185 individuals, have returned to their native village.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support and care they have received. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, including the brave soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland, and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in this cause.

Currently, nearly 40,000 people are living in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions. This number includes not only former internally displaced persons who have been resettled but also individuals involved in the implementation of local development projects, employees of state agencies, and professionals working in newly reopened sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.