Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency becomes a call to action on climate change

4 April 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

“The importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and other part of Europe is growing. Green energy should also be mentioned here. Azerbaijan and Slovenia enjoy constructive relations. We are a small country to some extent and energy dependent. We acknowledge the importance of energy supply, realizing that this serves as the main criterion for economic development,” said Bojan Kumer, Slovenian Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

He noted that the political situation has changed significantly in recent years, making the diversification of energy resources and routes more crucial than ever. “Looking at this new reality, a reliable partnership is essential. Azerbaijan has clearly demonstrated this. Slovenia is committed to this partnership and supports the European Commission's efforts to strengthen this collaboration,” he added.

Describing the Southern Gas Corridor as a very important route linking the Caspian Sea region to European markets, the minister emphasized: “If we look to the future, we must admit that our energy security cannot be limited to natural gas alone. Azerbaijan’s COP Presidency has become a clear signal for action on climate change and addressing the existing challenges related to it. Therefore, we must take decisive steps and strengthen cooperation in clean green energy, as well as hydrogen. Slovenia sincerely wishes to enhance its cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in gas supply. Additionally, we are interested in other clean energy technologies and are expanding our collaboration in the energy sector.”