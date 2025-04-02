President Ilham Aliyev hosts official luncheon in honor of German President

2 April 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

On April 2, an official luncheon was hosted on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in honor of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Azernews reports.

