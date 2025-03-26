President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Bangladesh

26 March 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day.

We attach great importance to expanding Azerbaijan-Bangladesh relations and enriching our cooperation with new content. The friendship established between our countries has created favorable opportunities for this.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and realize the full potential of our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Bangladesh on the upcoming holy Ramadan holiday," the letter reads.