Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Secretary Rubio in Washington

26 March 2025 05:39 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on key issues in security and trade.

Azernews reports, citing the US State Department's official release, that the Secretary requested Türkiye’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus. He appreciated Türkiye’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and reiterated the need for close cooperation to support a stable, unified, peaceful Syria that is neither a base for international terrorism nor a pathway for destabilizing Iranian activities.

The Secretary also noted recent advancements in bilateral trade and encouraged even greater economic partnership moving forward. Finally, the Secretary expressed concerns regarding recent arrests and protests in Türkiye.