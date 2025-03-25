Drug courier detained in Baku with 13 kg of narcotics

25 March 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani law enforcement has seized 13 kilograms of marijuana and hashish from a suspected drug courier during an operation in Baku’s Nasimi district.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the arrest of 48-year-old Jeyhun Kuhi, who had previous convictions. Officers from the Nasimi District Police Department conducted the operation, uncovering marijuana and hashish enriched with psychotropic substances in his possession.

According to Kuhi’s statement, he was recruited by an Iranian citizen, whose identity is currently under investigation. He admitted that he was instructed to collect the drugs from a secret location and distribute them in exchange for financial gain.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the case.