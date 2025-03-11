Hikmet Hajiyev meets with UK's Defence Minister

11 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs at the Presidential Administration, recently met with Vernon Coaker, Minister of State for Defence in the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov.

The Ambassador noted that the meeting was held at the UK Ministry of Defence. The ambassador expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking the Minister for the warm reception.

The Minister of State for Defence is a senior political official responsible for certain aspects of the UK’s defense policy. The minister works within the Ministry of Defence, assisting the Defence Secretary in implementing national strategies and contributing to key decisions regarding security and defense matters.

Previously, Hikmet Hajiyev had engaged in discussions with other senior UK officials, focusing on strengthening Azerbaijan-United Kingdom bilateral cooperation.