President Ilham Aliyev inspects ongoing construction at second residential complex in Aghdam city

18 February 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

On February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the second residential complex in the city of Aghdam, which will consist of 1,267 apartments.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!