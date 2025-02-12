President Aliyev: We are well-established in South Caucasus and Caspian region

12 February 2025 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

“We initiated large-scale projects that created connectivity in the region, and we are well-established in the region of South Caucasus and Caspian,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with China's CGTN news channel.

“We've been strongly defending our national interests, our lifestyle, our independent policy, and achieved a lot of successes. I would say the example of Azerbaijan - a country that is relatively new on the international map, defending its national interests and establishing good contacts around the globe - demonstrates that when you have stability and unity in your society, you can defend your interests,” the head of state emphasized.