ANAMA reports on areas cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance [PHOTO]

3 February 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has released information on the demining operations carried out in January by the institutions involved in mine clearance activities in the liberated areas, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

The Agency noted that last month, 505 anti-personnel mines, 257 anti-tank mines, and 1,497 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized during demining operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan. Over the past month, 3,583.8 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Established on July 18, 1998, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action is responsible for the clearance of mines, unexploded ordnance, and other explosive residues (except for chemical weapons) found in the territories freed from occupation, as well as other areas affected by war and military operations, including but not limited to performing temporary storage, transportation, neutralization, as well as organization of other necessary activities, planning, coordination and management of activities.

At the same time, ANAMA is the main executive body for the coordination and management of the demining activities carried out within the country.

As part of its humanitarian demining activities, ANAMA adheres to International Mine Action Standards (IMAS).