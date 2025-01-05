Polish Airlines flight from Baku to Warsaw cancelled
On January 5, 2025, flight LOT-722 operated by Polish Airlines, scheduled to depart from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Warsaw, was canceled due to a technical issue with the aircraft, Azernews reports.
To ensure passenger safety, the airline will dispatch an alternative aircraft. Passengers will be informed about the new departure time.
For additional information, passengers can contact Polish Airlines via the following phone numbers:
+994 12 597 55 30
+994 77 223 99 93
+48 788 950 370 (WhatsApp)
