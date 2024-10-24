MP: European Parliament's absurd resolution on Azerbaijan reflects political cynicism and double standards

24 October 2024 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

The absurd resolution accusing Azerbaijan of alleged "violation" of human rights and international law in Azerbaijan, as well as the relations with Armenia, is no more than a political cynicism and double standards, said Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Azernews reports that she was commenting on the European Parliament's biased resolution, adopted on Oct. 24.

"They wasted time in Strasbourg. There is a need for a responsible and constructive approach to tackle the existing challenges rather than empty politicking and manipulation," Mikayilova said.

Mikayilova noted that the European Parliament and its members once again demonstrated a vividly biased position by making baseless claims against Azerbaijan, while openly voicing support for Armenia.

"This is yet another example of double standards by the European Parliament, in an effort to turn a blind eye to real achievements and progress that Azerbaijan has made. And in this manner, they supported the destructive actions of other regional players, unfortunately. Such a document is one-sided and lacks any objectivity, clearly demonstrating the political engagement of the EP. These attempts to pressure Azerbaijan to achieve certain geopolitical goals have indeed become a failure for certain political circles," Mikayilova added.

She also noted that the European Parliament is under the heavy influence of pro-Armenian parliamentarians.

"European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit opened the discussions in Strasbourg, setting the hostile tone for the entire hearing. Merely this tone was followed by Yanis Matiatis, Șerban Sturdza, Nathalie Loiseau, Jordan Bardella, Michael Bloss, and Marie Toussaint in their remarks. These politicians frequently appear in pro-Armenian provocations, and they have not even a moral right to speak about so-called 'human rights issues' in Azerbaijan or about peace initiatives between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is particularly striking given that EU institutions have ignored Armenia's 30-year aggression against Azerbaijan and its systematic human rights violations," Mikayilova emphasized.

As to Nathalie Loiseau’s attempts to politicize COP29 by referring to the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh and the arrest of Armenian separatist "leaders", Mikayilova stressed that these claims have no basis in fact.

"Firstly, Araik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and others are criminals and terrorists who are rightfully under investigation for their crimes committed against Azerbaijan. Secondly, it’s widely known that Baku offered the Armenian minority in Karabakh the opportunity to stay, with the only condition being the acceptance of Azerbaijani citizenship. The Armenians chose to leave voluntarily. Unlike the Azerbaijanis who fled Armenian militants during the First Karabakh War, they were not forced to leave, threatened, or shot at. The "ethnic cleansing" narrative is therefore absurd," Mikayilova stated.

She stressed that these accusations were groundless and did not reflect the real situation in the region.

"Calls for the EU and its member-states to freeze military exports to Azerbaijan are aimed at undermining our defense capabilities and ignore Azerbaijan’s legitimate security concerns. The European Parliament’s stance on providing military aid to Armenia and expanding the EU mission's mandate in the country poses only risk further militarizing the region and hindering the peace process.

Moreover, the accusations of "destroying Armenian cultural and historical heritage" are completely baseless. Where was the European Parliament when Armenia fully destroyed Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage over the past 30 years? Recall that Azerbaijan has always taken steps to preserve cultural diversity and historical heritage in line with international norms, and is now working to restore what was destroyed or appropriated by the occupiers," Mikayilova said.

She noted that instead of pushing the Armenian agenda and spreading unfounded accusations, the European Parliament should focus on addressing more serious and pressing issues such as energy security, the migration crisis, economic development, combating climate change, and the rise of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and neo-colonialism in certain EU countries. “That will be more efficient,” she stressed.

---

