Azerbaijan marks fourth anniversary of taking full control of border with Iran

22 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

“With the liberation of the Aghband settlement, taking full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. Long live the victorious Azerbaijani Army!”

These words were highlighted in the post of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev on October 22, 2020.

On the 26th day of the Second Garabagh War, the Azerbaijani army in its solemn report declared that it had taken full control of the border areas with Iran.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, which was occupied by the Armenian armed forces for almost three decades.

On October 22, 2020, the Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district was liberated from occupation. With this, the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, which has been under Armenian occupation, has been taken under full control.

Azernews reports via Report that on that day, in addition to Aghband settlement, Kollugishlaq, Malatkeshin, Village Zangilan, Genlik, Veligulubeyli, Garadere, Chopadere, Tatar, Tiri, Amirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, Dallekli villages of Zangilan district, as well as Mollavali, Yukhari Rafidinli, Ashagi Rafidinli and of Fuzuli district, moreover the villages of Sirik, Shikhlar, Mastalibeyli, Darzili of the Jabrayil districts were freed from Armenian occupation.

On the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the State Border Service created all the necessary security infrastructure in a short period of time in the part of the Iran-Azerbaijani border that was freed from occupation, as well as in other directions.

Recall that the Aghband settlement belongs to the Vejnali village administrative territorial district of Zangilan and was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1993. The settlement is located on the bank of the Araz River, at the foot of Aghband mountain. The name of the settlement is taken from the name of the mountain at its foot.

---

