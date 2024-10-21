Tbilisi hosts conference on information exchange between Azerbaijani & Georgian NGOs

21 October 2024 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Today, a conference titled "Information Exchange on Public Participation between Georgian and Azerbaijani NGOs" was held in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, initiated by the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, delivered a speech at the opening of the event, highlighting the historical friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, which stands out in the Caucasus region.

He emphasized that both states support each other during difficult times, and this cooperation remains an example for the entire Caucasus. Iskandarli also mentioned that this friendship has caused concern among certain foreign circles, but both countries continue to pursue independent policies.

Experts participating in the conference drew attention to Western pressures on both Georgia and Azerbaijan. They stressed the importance of joint action by NGOs in safeguarding national interests and underscored the need to strengthen this collaboration. The participants also discussed Western pressures on the Georgian government’s independent policies, particularly the criticism from the European Union and the United States regarding the laws on “foreign agents” and anti-LGBT propaganda.

Additionally, the conference addressed the activities of the "COP29 NGO Coalition," established through the initiative of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan as part of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The participation of Georgian NGOs in this coalition was also discussed. With 350 NGOs from 72 countries already joining the coalition, this was hailed as a major achievement for Azerbaijan's civil society.

