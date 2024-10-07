Red Cross rep: First Seminar in Azerbaijan welcomes officers from 70+ countries

7 October 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The International Committee of the Red Cross operates neutrally in many regions of the world. During our activities, as the guardian of international law, we engage with military forces and armed groups.

Ilaha Huseynova, the head of the public relations department of the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, stated this at the "High-Level Seminar on International Rules in the Management of Military Operations" (SWIRMO), Azernews reports.

She noted that one of these activities is the "High-Level Seminar on International Rules in the Management of Military Operations," which has been held since 2007.

"This seminar, one of the important events of the International Committee of the Red Cross, is attended by high-ranking officers representing more than 70 countries. It is the first time this seminar is being held in our country. The main goal of the seminar is to deepen understanding of international rules governing military operations and the modern battlefield, examine issues related to the application of humanitarian law, integrate this law into military planning and operations, and strengthen moral values," she said.

It should be noted that the "High-Level Seminar on International Rules in the Management of Military Operations" (SWIRMO) is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

