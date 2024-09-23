President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

23 September 2024 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the country's National Day, Azernews reports.

"Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and offer my best and sincerest wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan places great emphasis on its relations with Saudi Arabia, with which it shares common religious and cultural roots. The current level of our interstate relations is strengthened by the deep mutual respect, and trust between our brotherly nations. It is gratifying that our relations stemming from an unbreakable will have developed comprehensively over the years to reach their current level. I would like to particularly highlight your personal contributions to strengthening Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The Azerbaijani people will never forget Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for and fair position on our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

We are determined to further expand and strengthen Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas, particularly in economic, trade, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors. The high-level mutual understanding provides a solid foundation for deepening our relations in various fields. The successful and continuous energy cooperation remains one of the key pillars of our relations with Saudi Arabia. We highly value the operations of "ACWA Power," representing your country in Azerbaijan’s alternative and renewable energy sector.

Our effective cooperation and mutual support within international organizations are also important elements of our relations.

I am confident that, based on mutual trust and support, our joint efforts to further the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia partnership will continue consistently, in line with the interests of our states and peoples.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia," the letter reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz