Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam

2 September 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to the friendly people of Vietnam, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country's National Day.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam share a good tradition of friendship and cooperation. It is gratifying to see that our bilateral relations have reached their current level, developing along an upward trajectory. We are also pleased with our successful joint activities and mutual support within international organizations.

The high level of our political relations and active dialogue provide a solid foundation for expanding our fruitful cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational ones and beyond.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijani-Vietnamese friendly relations, which are rooted in mutual trust and confidence and built on a solid foundation, and deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and well-being to the friendly people of Vietnam," the letter reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz