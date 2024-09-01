Khankendi leads in voter turnout across Azerbaijan amid Parliamentary Election

1 September 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Voter activity is reportedly high in Khankendi during Azerbaijan's extraordinary parliamentary election, according to Farid Orujev, Director of the Information Center of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Secretariat, Azernews reports citing Trend.

This election follows the June 28 decree by President Ilham Aliyev, which dissolved the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduled the extraordinary election for September 1.

Azerbaijan has 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 individuals who turned 18 on election day. Voting is taking place at 6,478 polling stations, with 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary locations.

In the territories liberated from occupation, 54 permanent polling stations have been established. Additionally, 10 electoral districts have been set up for internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 574 IDP polling stations serving 397,862 voters. Over 42,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in the liberated areas.

The election sees 51,141 first-time voters, with the oldest female voter being 134 years old and the oldest male voter 109 years old. Exit polls will be conducted at approximately 2,500 polling stations, with three international organizations, including the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League in partnership with Oracle Advisory Group (US), and the "Tereggi" Public Association for Social Research with Italy’s SWG S.p.A., overseeing the process.

A total of 112,749 local observers have registered to monitor the election, including over 65,000 representatives of political parties. There are also 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69 countries, including 227 from OSCE/ODIHR and 61 from OSCE PA.

Out of the 990 registered candidates, 305 represent 25 political parties, while 371 are party members not officially nominated by their parties. In total, 676 candidates are affiliated with political parties.

To ensure transparency, webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide, allowing direct and continuous observation of the voting process. Portable ballot boxes are also being used across all polling stations for the parliamentary election.