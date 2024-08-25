Admission results announced for Turkiye-Azerbaijan University

25 August 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The admission outcomes for Turkiye-Azerbaijan University, established in Baku through the collaboration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, have been announced, Azernews reports.

There has been significant interest in this new educational institution, which operates under the joint oversight of Turkiye's Higher Education Council and Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Education, 30 students will enroll in the Computer Engineering and Industrial Engineering faculties, while 27 students will join the Faculty of Food Engineering for the university's inaugural academic year.

Turkiye-Azerbaijan University is set to commence operations in the 2024-2025 academic year.

For the Faculty of Computer Engineering, the highest admission score was 684.9, with the lowest being 641.6. The Industrial Engineering faculty had a top admission score of 663.7 and a lowest score of 544.4. In the Faculty of Food Engineering, scores ranged from a high of 632.8 to a low of 452.1.

This university aims to educate students using programs from leading Turkish institutions, functioning as an "umbrella university." Rather than launching new programs initially, it will incorporate curriculums from established universities with strong track records.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year, programs from Middle East Technical University (METU) for computer engineering, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) for food engineering, and Hacettepe University will be offered at Turkey-Azerbaijan University, with successful graduates receiving diplomas from these universities.

It is important to note that the memorandum of understanding establishing Turkiye-Azerbaijan University was signed on February 19, 2024, in Ankara with participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with representatives from both countries' education ministries.

The agreement was finalized by the head of Turkiye's Higher Education Council Erol Ozvar and Azerbaijan Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz