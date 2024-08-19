Ministry: Azerbaijani Armed Forces thwart reconnaissance attempt of Armenian quadcopter

19 August 2024 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 19, at approximately 09:50, a quadcopter of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the Brun settlement of the Gorus region attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over the opposite positions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

Thanks to vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army units, the unmanned aerial vehicle's activity was disrupted by special technical means, forcing it to leave the area.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz