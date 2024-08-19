Azerbaijanis dispatch another aid package to residents of Russia's Kursk

19 August 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Azerbaijanis have sent another aid package to the residents of the Kursk region, the local community leader Gasim Karimov wrote on the social network, Azernews reports.

The publication notes that Azerbaijanis of Russia did not stay aside and from the first days began to help Kursk residents.

“The affliction united not indifferent citizens of different nationalities and religions of our country. The humanitarian convoy contained 56 items of various goods - bedding, food, hygiene products, household chemicals, and others.

At present, we are preparing the next action to help the residents of Kursk region,” the publication says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz