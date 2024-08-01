Azerbaijan's Health Minister meets with Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

1 August 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with Yuri Husev, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised that bilateral relations between the two countries are successfully continuing in many areas. The Minister noted that after the restoration of independence, friendly relations were established between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and effective bilateral relations were developed. T. Musayev stated that the organisation of a rehabilitation course for Ukrainian children aged 7-17 deprived of parental care at the Sanatorium-Resort Rehabilitation Centre with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan is a clear confirmation of this.

The minister also mentioned the significant potential for the development of bilateral relations in the healthcare sector. He highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev pays great attention to and prioritises the development of national healthcare, modernization of the sector, digitalization, development of human capital, and strengthening the healthcare economy.

Additionally, the Minister informed that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change would be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Health expressed confidence that cooperation would further develop in the future.

Yuri Husev expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The Ambassador emphasized the high level of inter-state relations and noted the existence of historical and traditional friendly relations between the two countries. He acknowledged the importance of COP29 and highlighted that Azerbaijan has always organised important international events at the highest level.

The diplomat noted the great potential for expanding cooperation with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions. Yuri Husev also thanked for organising the rehabilitation course for Ukrainian children in Baku.

The meeting emphasised the importance of medical education, the training of professional personnel in this field, and the exchange of experience between medical universities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz