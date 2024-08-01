Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Switzerland

1 August 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Switzerland on the occasion of its national holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Switzerland and its people on their National Day!" the post reads.

