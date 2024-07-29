President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate judoka Hidayat Heydarov

29 July 2024 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

On July 29, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a phone call to the judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who was crowned the Olympic champion after winning a brilliant victory at the Paris 2024 XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The President and the First Lady congratulated Hidayat Heydarov on his brilliant victory in the judo competitions of the Olympic Games and wished him new victories in his future sports career.

Hidayat Heydarov expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani President and the First Lady for the phone call and sincere congratulations, emphasizing that he was proud that the National Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National Anthem played at the Olympics. Hidayat Heydarov said that he would continue to spare no effort to achieve new successes.

---

