Azerbaijan's Ombudsman announces training session on topic "Climate Change and Human Rights" [PHOTOS]

An informative training session was organised for participants of the essay competition on "Climate Change and Human Rights," announced by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Azernews reports.

The competition, held in a hackathon format, features nine teams consisting of 45 selected individuals from Baku State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and ADA University.

At the opening of the training session, Zaur Velimmammadli, head of the Department of Cooperation with International Organisations and Civil Society Institutions of the Ombudsman's Office, and Leyla Fathi, UNDP Program Advisor, gave speeches. During the speeches, it was emphasised that various events on this topic are being held considering Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year, and the need to further expand awareness-raising activities related to environmental rights was highlighted.

Additionally, Rashad Novruzov, Advisor to the Commissioner, and Tural Ahmad, UNDP Representative, addressed the topic and answered participants' questions during the training.

Subsequently, detailed presentations on the impacts of climate change on human rights and academic writing guidelines were delivered by Shahla Aslanova, Senior Advisor of the Department of Cooperation with International Organisations and Civil Society Institutions of the Ombudsman's Office, and UN Volunteer Hyebin Kwon.

In conclusion, the participants' questions regarding the competition were answered.

It should be noted that the winning team of the competition is expected to present at the "Climate Change and Human Rights" Baku International Forum, to be held on October 2.

