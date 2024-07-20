"Arab News": On eve of COP29, Azerbaijan, as host country, tries to achieve green development goals

20 July 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

"Although Azerbaijan is a major player in the global oil and gas industry and ranks 20th in the world in terms of proven oil reserves, one of the main pillars of its green development strategy is the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure."

Azernews reports that this statement was made in an article published in the "Arab News" newspaper.

It further states that on the eve of the COP29 event, Azerbaijan, as the host country, is diligently pursuing the goals of green development.

"The country has implemented significant changes to reduce its dependence on traditional energy sources, transition to renewable energy, and participate in global efforts to combat climate change," the article concludes.

---

