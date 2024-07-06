FM Bayramov: Relations with OTS member and observer states are key priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

6 July 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

“We would like to note with a sense of pride that the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States is the first high-level Summit hosted in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. It is natural that the first high-level meeting held in Shusha is the event of our native family, the Organization of Turkic States. As it is known, the Summit is the third unofficial extraordinary Summit held at the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed the Informal Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha.

“I think that such initiatives contribute significantly to holding frequent meetings of our heads of state and engaging in discussions on issues of mutual interest. Relations with member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States are one the key priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the minister emphasized.

