Transportation of Trans-Caspian resources to favor Europe's energy security, Turkish VP says

6 July 2024 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Transportation of Trans-Caspian resources will favor Europe's energy security, the Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said today during an Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

"In the energy sector, the role of Turkic states, rich in resources and strategically located, is crucial. Together, we are successfully implementing large-scale energy and transport infrastructure projects that connect the East and the West. The projects we have carried out in this field with Azerbaijan are exemplary.

The transportation of Trans-Caspian resources, particularly Turkmen natural gas, to Türkiye and Europe will contribute to both our national well-being and Europe's energy security," he stated.

Yilmaz expressed satisfaction with the creation of an energy mechanism within the OTS framework.

"In this context, we support the development of joint projects. We are ready to share our experience, especially in renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and market regulation," the official added.

The summit, organized at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is attended by Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

