Constitutional Court considering President's request to dissolution of Milli Majlis

27 June 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The meeting of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court has started.

According to Azernews, the meeting is considering the President's inquiry on the constitutionality of the dissolution of the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections based on the decision of the parliament dated June 21, 2024, 'On applying to the President of Azerbaijan on the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis.'

The relevant parties are participating in the meeting.

It should be noted that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held on June 20, a unanimous decision was made to recommend that the deputies representing the Milli Majlis take the initiative to appeal to the President of Azerbaijan for the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections. At the plenary session of the Parliament held on June 21, the Milli Majlis appealed to the President to schedule early elections. 105 people voted in favour of the petition, and 1 person voted against it.

It should be noted that the last plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the parliament will be held on June 28. The special session will be concluded with this final meeting. With that, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis will conclude its work.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz