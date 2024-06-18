COP29's Green Zone partnership and exhibitor applications open

18 June 2024 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

To ensure the successful and positive effects of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) (COP29), which will be held in Baku on November 11-22 of this year, our country is arduously preparing for it. According to Azernews, in addition to ensuring the participation of delegations of foreign countries in official discussions in the Blue Zone of the conference, taking into account the interests of various organizations that want to be a part of this prestigious event and evaluate the opportunities for partnership, sponsorship, and exhibition, the acceptance of applications for the Green Zone to be organized within the framework of COP29 is announced.

It was noted that the Green Zone, organized by the COP29 Presidency, will expand the activities of the guests who will visit the world's most important climate conference in this direction and promote individual dialogue on climate change. The Green Zone will act as a platform for institutions that take steps to combat climate change and share their experiences, innovative products, and solutions in this field, to demonstrate their commitment to a global audience, as well as create opportunities for cooperation between public and private institutions. The area will act as a space that will bring together different stakeholders from the public and private sectors, governments, UN specialized agencies, intergovernmental organizations, NGOs, academic circles, artists, and civil society around a common goal.

Featuring interactive exhibitions, conferences, seminars, panel discussions, as well as creative art installations, cultural events, and performances, this space will transform into a truly dynamic hub for climate action in November to develop global climate action initiatives and promote real solutions. This area, which will be located very close to the Blue Zone around the Baku Stadium, will provide accessible and inclusive conditions for everyone's joint activities with its scale and design and will be open to the general public interested in solving climate problems.

Taking all of this into account, the organization was created to make the interested organizations get high benefits from the Green Zone and efficiently use the opportunities here, and at the same time for the operative and quality management of the activity on the Green Zone.www.cop29greenzone.com online platform has been launched. Organizations and institutions can easily get information about participation offers in various partnership, conference, and exhibition formats through the portal. The portal includes all the information relevant to the goals of potential partners, the pavilions to be set up in the Green zone, and the climate action initiatives of the COP29 Presidency, at the same time, it also enables the allocation of spaces according to different technical parameters in a large exhibition space for the demonstration of innovative approaches and technologies.

A platform where interested parties who want to be represented in the Green Zone are mentioned here: http://www.cop29greenzone.com

They can submit their official applications through the abovementioned website.

It should be noted that the acceptance of applications will continue until July 10, 2024. Those who want to participate and answer the questions that may arise about the Green Zone can send their requests to the following email address: [email protected]

