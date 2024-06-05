Commando Initial Course’s graduation ceremony is held in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

5 June 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course was held, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

Speakers at the ceremony conveyed congratulations of the Defense Ministry’s leadership to the course participants and wished them success in future military service.

The importance of such courses in terms of increasing the professional level and the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen was emphasized.

The graduates were presented with certificates and the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

---

