Summarizing meeting was held at NDU within NATO's DEEP [PHOTOS]

4 June 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Annual summarizing meeting with DEEP delegation was held in Baku within the NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the development of the educational system at the National Defense University (NDU), the exchange of last year's experience, as well as the topics of the international scientific conference to be organized by the university on October 7-10 of the current year.

The meetings held at the National Defense University’s educational institutions were attended by local and foreign experts in the field of education, and representatives of the university.

The delegation commended the innovations implemented in the field of education at the National Defense University and had a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation.

---

