Baku Fashion Week 2024 unites fashion enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

Baku Fashion Week is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about fashion and design.The large-scale event features runway shows, presentations and serves as a networking opportunity for designers, models, stylists, and fashion influencers to connect and collaborate on future projects.

Second season of Baku Fashion Week has gathered fashion lovers at Baku Crystal Hall, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani designer who operates both within the country and in Turkiye Sultan Gadimbayli delighed the guests of the event with his collection. The audience highly appreciated the complex cut of the fashion looks, which added solemnity to the opening of the first day.

Fashionistas who closely follow the country' fashion sphere have long fallen in love with the L'Arc brand, created by model, blogger, and influencer Kamilla Babayeva.

From season to season, this brand demonstrates images that are distinguished by femininity and elegance. And if we have already seen such brand techniques as the use of sequins and a love of glitter at L'Arc earlier, this season the brand showed something new, turning to floral themes. Flowers decorated L'Arc brand outfits both in the form of prints on fabrics and in the form of hand-embroidered buds - a wonderful example of handmade couture work.

After a short break, the most mysterious participant of Baku Fashion Week, the Other Azer brand, showed its second collection. The show began with a humorous interview conducted by journalist Nata Osmanli with the designer of the brand, hiding his face behind a mask.

The collection itself, called "Between Light and Dark," as is clear from its name, became a manifestation of the struggle between light and dark shades, as well as between evening and casual looks. The show ended to the accompaniment of a track written to the words and music of the brand designer, specially created for this show.

Fashion show of the of the Viva Vox brand, specially invited from Russia, also aroused great interest among fashion lovers. Note that Viva Vox has been operating since 1997.

The brand's avant-garde and extraordinary collection for the fall-winter 2024/25 season had a distinct personality and did not leave anyone indifferent. A distinctive feature of the presented works was the use of original prints and unsurpassed skill in working with the texture of fabrics and leather.

The first day of the shows ended with a fun afterparty, also held within the walls of the Baku Crystal Hall press center in collaboration with the creative association Makulatura Live. For the first time in the history of fashion weeks in the country, the catwalk of the main fashion event was turned into a dance floor, where BFW guests had fun with sets by DJ Bunbeck and a special guest from South Africa, DJ Kasango.

Among the invited guests of the second season of Baku Fashion Week are local and foreign bloggers, influencers, as well as fashion icons from near and far abroad. Among them are Russian model, TV presenter, socialite Svetlana Bondarchuk, popular blogger, tiktoker from Kyrgyzstan Zee and many others. Representatives of such world-famous media franchises as Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel and Hello! Russia also honored BFW with their participation.

Baku Fashion Week is co-organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in our country and to organize fashion events both within Azerbaijan and abroad.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands. Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The second season of Baku Fashion Week is held with the support of the Azerbaian Culture Ministry and the State Tourism Agency.

