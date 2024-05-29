Social Research Center selects auditor

29 May 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Social Research Center (STM) has disclosed a request for quotations for the audit of financial results for 2023, Azernews reports.

The fee for participation in the survey is 10 manats.

Applicants can submit the preliminary documents to the address of 18, Ismayil bey Gutgashinli street, Yasamal district, Baku city, where STM is located, until June 12.

Proposals will be reviewed on June 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

---

