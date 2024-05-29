Azernews.Az

Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts in Garabagh, Ambassador says

29 May 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)
Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on X, Azernews reports.

He praised the "great work" of ICRC Azerbaijan in Barda supporting people in Karabakh.

"Living close to the former Line of Contact has been challenging for many people; the risk of mines still poses a danger in many places. Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts," the post reads.

