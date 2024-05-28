EU Delegation congratulates Azerbaijan

28 May 2024 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

The EU Delegation in Baku congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"The EU Delegation congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day! The EU values its partnership with Azerbaijan which seeks to foster stability, prosperity, and mutual cooperation, and to address challenges that we face for the benefit of all our citizens. COP29 to be held in Baku under Azerbaijan’s presidency provides a favourable opportunity for cooperation in climate action and the green transition. We wish Azerbaijan and all its people peace, prosperity, and progress," the EU Delegation said on Facebook.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz