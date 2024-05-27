Bulgarian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on May 28-Independence Day of Azerbaijan

27 May 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations for peace and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the National holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Allow me to express my satisfaction with the fruitful interaction and cooperation between our two countries and peoples and to reaffirm that the Republic of Bulgaria highly values its excellent relations of friendship and strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that following our latest talks and the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Azerbaijan on 8 May this year in Baku, the intense bilateral political dialogue of recent years will acquire new dimensions. I believe that the pragmatic approach followed by us in our bilateral relations will continue its positive dynamics in the future.

Wishing you good health and success in your highly responsible work, please accept, Dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria

---

