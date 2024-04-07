Over 55 thousand ninth-grade students take graduation exam today

7 April 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

The State Examination Center (SEC) conducted the general (9-year) secondary education graduation exam on April 7.

According to Azernews, the exam was held in Baku city districts including Khazar-1, Qaradag, Yasamal, Surakhani, Binagadi; Sumgayit - 1, Absheron - 1, Ganja - 2, Mingachevir, Shamkir - 1, Tovuz, Gabala, Oguz, Lankaran - 2, Jalilabad - 1, Masalli - 1, Yardimli, Beylagan, Fuzuli (including M. Uluqbey School No. 1), Lachin (City School No. 2 and Zabuk village middle schools), Zangilan (Agali village middle school), Ujar, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Sabirabad, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Khachmaz - 1, and Quba - 1 regions.

In total, 233 exam buildings and 4158 exam halls were allocated for the exam administration. 674 exam supervisors and a general supervisor, 5193 invigilators, 757 release regime personnel (security), and 233 building representatives were assigned for the exams.

Today, graduation exams were also held in the liberated regions of Lachin, Fuzuli, and Zangilan. The State Examination Center conducted the general (9-year) secondary education graduation exam at Lachin City School No. 2, Zabuk village middle school, and M. Uluqbey School No. 1 in Fuzuli for the first time.

A total of 55,887 students were expected to participate in the exam.

25 students with limited health conditions (visually impaired, cerebral palsy, hearing impaired, and others) also participated in the exam. Special rooms were allocated in the exam buildings for their comfortable exam-taking, and individual invigilators were appointed for persons with visual impairments due to 81-100% impairment of organ functions.

According to preliminary information, 3 individuals were excluded from the exam for having mobile phones, and 2 individuals for having "smart" watches, and an investigation is underway. Additionally, 1 individual was not allowed to enter the exam due to the observation of a contagious disease – chickenpox, in accordance with the recommendation of the emergency medical assistance physician present in the building.

There were also cases of students who did not bring the required documents for the exam - either forgot their ID cards at home or failed to bring the original document confirming their identity (for students without a photo in their ID cards, along with other documents, a photo-affixed exam authorization issued by the educational institution and certified with a seal is provided).

We remind students participating in future exams to be careful with their documents. They should not forget to bring the release sheet and the original document confirming their identity (for students without a photo in their ID cards, along with other documents, a photo-affixed exam authorization issued by the educational institution and certified with a seal is provided) when coming to the exam.

Starting from today, the SEC will begin processing exam protocols and answer sheets.

Since the verification of the written responses to open-ended questions requiring written answers used in the exam takes time, the results are expected to be announced within the next 4 weeks.

After the exam concludes, participants are allowed to take their question booklets with them.

Correct answers to the test assignments (closed and coded open-ended types) used in the exam will be posted on the State Examination Center's website tomorrow morning.

