Increasing combat capability of military units discussed [PHOTO]

5 April 2024 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

According to the 2024 preparation plan approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, final meetings on the results of the first quarter were held in the military units, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and those who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute's silence, and the National Anthem was played.

At the meetings, reports on the work done during the first quarter of the current year on increasing the combat capability of military units and organizing service-combat activities, the tasks performed, and the state of combat training, troop service, material and technical support, and military discipline were extensively analyzed.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the tasks of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, regarding the further improvement of service-combat activity, troop service, and the organization of combat duty, were brought to attention.

In the end, according to the results of the first quarter, military personnel who distinguished themselves in military service were awarded.