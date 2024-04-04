Ursula von der Leyen: EU ready to step up actions to support demining in Azerbaijan

4 April 2024 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, shared a post on her official X page that she made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev today and discussed the development of European-Azerbaijani relations with the head of state.

According to Azernews, the post reads as follows:

In my call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, we discussed the important EU-Azerbaijan relations, within a stable and prosperous South Caucasus.

We are ready to step up actions to support demining.

We also discussed how to make COP29 in Baku a success.

In my call with @azpresident Aliyev today, we discussed the important EU-Azerbaijan relations, within a stable and prosperous South Caucasus.



We are ready to step up action to support demining.



We also discussed how to make @COP29_AZ in Baku a success. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 4, 2024

Recall that on April 4, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly highlighting such areas of cooperation as renewable energy, transportation connections, energy security and others.

During the conversation, they underscored the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the field of energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz