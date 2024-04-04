President Ilham Aliyev introduces amendments to law “On conscription and military service”
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law amending the law of Azerbaijan “On conscription and military service," Azernews reports.
According to the document, a third sentence was added to Article 45.5 of the law with the following content:
“The relevant executive authority determines the number of military personnel involved in participation in drills in accordance with the relevant executive authority.”
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz