President Ilham Aliyev introduces amendments to law “On conscription and military service”

4 April 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law amending the law of Azerbaijan “On conscription and military service," Azernews reports.

According to the document, a third sentence was added to Article 45.5 of the law with the following content:

“The relevant executive authority determines the number of military personnel involved in participation in drills in accordance with the relevant executive authority.”

